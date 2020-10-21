Climate Minute: Local, state, and national opinions on global warming

SAN ANTONIO – The consensus among scientists around the world is that climate change, including global warming, is happening and that humans are contributing due to greenhouse gas emissions.

However, as you know, that statement in and of itself is a bit inflammatory. Everyone seems to have different opinions on climate change beliefs, risk perceptions, and policy support. But do you know how your personal opinions on climate change compare to those around your local county, the state of Texas, and the nation?

An extensive national study conducted by Yale University is highlighting the differences of opinions on climate change around the nation. From the study, the university created an interactive map where you can see answers to various questions about climate change and global warming. You can choose to view the opinions of people on the county, state, and national levels. Here are some interesting takeaways:

Beliefs

Global warming is happening

On a national level 72% of people believe global warming is happening

However, in Bexar County, it’s estimated that 80% of people believe global warming is happening. This is one of the highest in the state!

Global warming is caused mostly by human activities

There is a noticeable shift here. Fewer people believe global warming is caused by human activities

Still, 57% of people in the United States believe that global warming is caused by human activities

In Texas, that number is slightly less at 56%

In Bexar County, that number is higher at 60%

In Midland County, where oil production is significant, it is estimated that only 48% of people believe that global warming is caused mostly by human activities

Risk Perceptions

Global warming will harm future generations

The majority of the nation believes this statement at 71%

An estimated 69% of Texans feel that global warming will harm future generations

This is even higher for Bexar County, at 76%

Global warming will harm me personally

Once again, we see a big shift here. A substantially fewer amount of people believe that climate change will harm them personally. The national average is only 43%

In Bexar County, it’s estimated that only about half of people believe they will see a personal impact from global warming

There are several more prompts, including questions about policy support, for you to explore yourself. Click here for a link to the map.

