Damage from Monday night’s storms reported near Canyon Lake

Canyon Lake was under a tornado warning Tuesday morning (2/23/2021) at 1 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO – Severe storms raced across South Texas and the Hill Country early Tuesday, dropping a round of rainfall, hail, and powerful winds.

While San Antonio escaped relatively unscathed, areas to the north of town were not so lucky.

A tornado warning was issued around 1 a.m. Tuesday for a cell showing rotation near Canyon Lake. Damage has been reported around the lake, including part of a roof being torn off, downed power lines and sporadic tree damage. While it is possibly the result of a tornado, confirmation will likely come Tuesday afternoon from the National Weather Service.

Radar image from 1:12am around Canyon Lake showing rotation over the lake. A Tornado Warning had been issued for the area.

KSAT also received several reports of large hail, up to the size of golf balls, around Boerne. Some damage to cars and roofs was reported.

Hail up to the size of golf balls was reported near Boerne (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

In addition, major damage to structures occurred in the town of Bertram, just west of Austin. The National Weather Service in New Braunfels determined that collapsed walls in the downtown area were caused by straight line winds or a microburst.