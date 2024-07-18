Prepare for scattered downpours today. Here’s a timeline.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

A weak front will kick up showers and storms, mainly this afternoon

Severe weather is not expected, but pockets of heavy rain are possible, along with lightning and thunder

Lingering rain on Friday, with more rain chances next week

Expect an ‘un-July-type-pattern’ over the next week or so

Rain chances today (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST:

A weak front is already helping to develop showers and storms across Central Texas this morning. As it slowly slides south throughout the day, showers and storms will continue to develop along the boundary. It’ll shift south into the area this afternoon. Daytime heating will also help to create downpours. While severe weather is not anticipated, pockets of heavy rain, lightning, and thunder, along with some occasional gusty winds will be possible. We should see most of the activity die down this evening, with the loss of daytime heating.

Futurecast at 2PM ON THURSDAY (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Tomorrow, the focus will shift a little farther south, with those south of Highway 90 and Interstate 10 seeing the opportunity for downpours. We’ll keep a small chance of rain in the forecast for San Antonio tomorrow afternoon.

This weekend brings only isolated activity, at least for Saturday and most of Sunday. However, by Sunday evening, rain chances start to increase again. By Monday, the combination of a weak front, a favorable upper level pattern, and lots of moisture streaming into the area, should result in good rain chances. This pattern will continue for several days. In other words, know that the first half of next week is forecast to be wet, with some heavy rain a possibility. We’ll have more updates in the coming days. One thing is for sure... this is a not the kind of pattern we are used to for late July, but we aren’t complaining!