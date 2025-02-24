Skip to main content
After a cold stretch, February will end with spring-like weather

Foggy mornings are likely over the next few days

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • FOGGY MORNINGS: Patchy to dense fog this morning, Tue AM, and Wed AM
  • WARM: The next 7 days will feature afternoon temps 70°+
  • RAIN CHANCE: Small chance on Sunday
  • LAST FREEZE?: Today marks the average last freeze for San Antonio

FORECAST

February lived up to its billing of being a month in which we see extreme temperature swings. We’ve seen everything from highs in the 90s to lows in the teens. After all the ups and downs, know that this week features a quieter weather pattern and steadier temperatures.

FOGGY MORNINGS

Patchy fog will be around this morning, especially for those east of I-35. It’ll lift fairly quickly after sunrise, giving way to sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s today. Tuesday and Wednesday may see patchy fog, too. Low clouds will also be around both days, with clouds likely holding a bit longer on Wednesday.

WARM END TO THE MONTH

Highs will be in the 70s all week long and into the weekend. Mornings stay in the upper-40s and 50s.

ANY RAIN?

The short answer is probably not. We can’t rule out a stray shower with a weak front on Thursday morning. Otherwise, our next shot is a small window with a storm system on Sunday.

AVERAGE LAST FREEZE

Last week featured plenty of freezing temperatures, however, it’s worth noting that today marks the average last freeze for San Antonio. Does that mean we won’t see another freeze? No. In fact, we’ve seen a freeze as late as April 3th in San Antonio. But, the odds of freezing temperatures will continue to decrease as we move into March.

