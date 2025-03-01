Skip to main content
OAK ALERT: Oak season officially begins in San Antonio

Oak trees pollinate each year, peaking in March/April

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Oak leaves and pollen scatter the ground in early April (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s that time of year. Just as mountain cedar season came to an end, it’s time for another pesky pollen to take over the Alamo City and the Hill Country — oak.

Some common symptoms of an oak allergy are itchy eyes, a scratchy throat, and a stuffy nose.

Oak season peaks in late March and early April. It usually comes to an end in early May. (KSAT 12)

Oak trees pollinate in March and early April, producing hanging clusters of pollen called “catkins.” The pollen is then dispersed by the wind, irritating those who breathe in the pollen grains.

Catkins are clusters of pollen that develop on oak trees when they pollinate. (KSAT 12)

Leaves Everywhere

Not only do pollinating oak trees cause wheezing and sneezing for millions of locals, but they also create a bit of a mess in our lawns. The spring brings new growth to the trees, pushing off the older, brown oak leaves. The result is piles of oak leaves in backyards, patios, sidewalks, and front lawns.

Oak season usually comes to an end in early May.

Don’t forget that your KSAT Weather Authority Team updates the pollen count each morning - even on the weekends! Bookmark this page so that you can check it daily.

Curious about how the pollen count works? This article answers many frequently asked questions about the daily pollen count.

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022.

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.

