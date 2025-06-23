Get ready to play the downpour lottery

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SPOTTY RAIN: All week long, 20-30% coverage
- TIMING: Mainly afternoon through sunset
- NOT FOR EVERYONE: It’ll be a “lottery” of sorts, but some will see brief downpours
FORECAST
It’ll be a week of small rain chances, but there’s a few important points to know. Not everyone will see rainfall. It’ll be a like playing the “rainfall lottery”. You’ll have to get lucky. Also note that the downpours will likely be brief. That means flooding is not likely and outdoor activities will only briefly be interrupted.
TODAY
Humidity isn’t going anywhere, but at least temperatures continue to behave themselves. Highs today will only reach the low-90s, while heat indices will come up just short of 100°. A stray shower can’t be ruled out.
SMALL RAIN CHANCES
Rain chances bump up slightly Wednesday and Thursday. That’s because we’ll have some weak disturbances rolling in from the Gulf of Mexico. Still, chances sit at only 30%.
‘COOLER’ THAN LAST YEAR
Thanks to recent rainfall, continued moisture, and small chances for rainfall, temperatures have been cooler than this point last year. Temperatures will remain around average through the weekend.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.