Watching activity to our north, a few pop up storms possible today

We'll be watching energy to our north that'll shift into our area later today.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

QUIET START: Any rainfall likely holds off until midday/afternoon

ISOLATED COVERAGE: What storms we do see will be isolated (20%)

STRONG STORM POSSIBLE: Gusty winds would be the main threat

FORECAST

We are quietly putting together a significant stretch of triple digit heat. Should we get there today, it would make 6 days in a row. There’s one factor that *could* keep us from getting there today: storms.

POP-UP STORMS

Today’s setup is one in which we turn our attention to what’s happening to our north. Flow out of North Texas could direct energy into South Texas this afternoon. In this kind of setup, strong storms are possible. Gusty winds and a small chance for hail would be the main threats. Whatever we see should be isolated, with rain chances sitting at 20%. Any activity will die down after sunset.

Futurecast for 5pm Monday afternoon (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TRIPLE DIGIT STREAK

Should we not get to 100°, there are high odds we’ll get there several days this week. The heat high will exert its influence over Texas starting Tuesday, keeping the pattern quiet and hot through the weekend.

Daytime highs this week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TROPICS

Tropical activity has picked up significantly in the Atlantic. As of now, there is no threat to Texas with any of the tropical waves or storms. We’ll keep you updated.

Tropical update for the Atlantic as of 4:30am 8/4/25 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

