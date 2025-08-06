Update on fire conditions, the tropics

The long-term tropical outlook shows that development is possible during mid-August.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

FIRE MOSTLY CONTAINED: Silver Mountain Fire 70% contained

HOT, HOT, HOT: Dry & hot through Sunday

TROPICS: Next few weeks could get busy in the Atlantic

FORECAST

We are hitting a dry and hot stretch of weather. The pattern likely doesn’t break down until late in the weekend.

FIRE CONDITIONS

While the wildfire threat isn’t sky high (we lack strong winds, extremely low humidity), a sizeable fire was able to spread yesterday in southern Bexar County. The Silver Mountain Fire is under control at 70% contained as of 4am. South Texas has done well in the rainfall department in a general sense, but there are spots that remain dry. That includes Bexar and Medina County. Today’s wildfire threat is moderate to low for the entire area.

Fire danger remains generally low today (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

HEAT, HEAT, AND MORE HEAT

With the heat high parked over West Texas, it’ll be a repetitive forecast through the weekend. Highs near 100, mostly sunny skies, and generally dry.

CHANGES NEXT WEEK

The heat high does break down next week, with a weak disturbance rolling through. This should bring back isolated showers & storms to the forecast starting Monday.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TROPICS

This will be something to watch over the next couple of weeks. The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two areas in the Atlantic, while Dexter weakens. Additionally, as waves come of off the coast of Africa, there are hints that we’ll see development during the middle part of August.

The long-term tropical outlook shows that development is possible during mid-August. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

