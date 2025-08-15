Tropical moisture hits South Texas coast later today

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TROPICAL SYSTEM IN GULF: May briefly reach depression status

RAIN CHANCES: Scattered activity overnight, early on Saturday in SA

FLOODING NOT EXPECTED: Isolated 1″+possible, but most will see less than 0.50″

FORECAST

Hurricane hunters have been investigating the system in the Gulf and while it is showing signs of organization, it’s quickly running out of time. It may briefly reach depression status before moving ashore later today.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR US?

Scattered rain will initially affect the Rio Grande Valley. By this evening, however, some of that moisture will begin to spread north towards San Antonio.

Our best rain chances will be overnight Friday through early Saturday afternoon.

Rain chances today & tomorrow. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Most of us will see less than 0.50″ , however a lucky few may get a heavier downpour, allowing for 1″+. On the flip side, some of us will see nothing at all. Any flooding, if we see any at all, would be very isolated.

It will not bring steady rain, only spotty downpours (40%), so keep your Friday night and Saturday daytime plans.

Rainfall potential for the next 48 hours. Most of us will see less than a 0.50". (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

DRY & HOT SUNDAY

Drier conditions will take over on Sunday. After a minor break from triple digit heat, 100s return by Sunday afternoon, with mostly sunny skies.

RAIN NEXT WEEK

An active pattern makes a return by the middle of next week. Rain chances look to return, especially by Thursday and Friday. This should help to drag temperatures down. Stay tuned for updated rain chances as we get closer.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

