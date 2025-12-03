Skip to main content
🧪 Science with Sarah: Soda bottle rockets! 🥤

“Lift-off” with this fun, chemistry-driven science experiment!

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Hello parents, teachers and students! If you’re looking for a fun way to explore literal rocket science, this experiment is for you.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

Materials for a soda bottle rocket (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)
  • A 16 oz plastic soda or water bottle
  • 3 pencils
  • Gaffer’s or duct tape
  • Kleenex
  • Vinegar
  • Baking soda
  • A wine cork

DO THE EXPERIMENT

  • STEP 1: Tape the 3 pencils evenly around the bottle. These will act as a stand for your rocket. It should look like this ⬇️
This is what your rocket should look like with the pencils attached (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)
  • STEP 2: Put about 2 inches of vinegar into the bottle
  • STEP 3: Make a small parcel of baking soda with a piece of Kleenex
  • STEP 4: Quickly pop the small parcel of baking soda into the bottle, cork it, and place it on the ground
  • STEP 5: Step back and watch the rocket take off!

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

