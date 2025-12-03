🧪 Science with Sarah: Soda bottle rockets! 🥤

Hello parents, teachers and students! If you’re looking for a fun way to explore literal rocket science, this experiment is for you.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

Materials for a soda bottle rocket (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)

A 16 oz plastic soda or water bottle

3 pencils

Gaffer’s or duct tape

Kleenex

Vinegar

Baking soda

A wine cork

DO THE EXPERIMENT

STEP 1: Tape the 3 pencils evenly around the bottle. These will act as a stand for your rocket. It should look like this ⬇️

This is what your rocket should look like with the pencils attached (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)

STEP 2: Put about 2 inches of vinegar into the bottle

STEP 3: Make a small parcel of baking soda with a piece of Kleenex

STEP 4: Quickly pop the small parcel of baking soda into the bottle, cork it, and place it on the ground

STEP 5: Step back and watch the rocket take off!

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

If you’d like Sarah to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.