🧪 Science with Sarah: Soda bottle rockets! 🥤 “Lift-off” with this fun, chemistry-driven science experiment!
Hello parents, teachers and students! If you’re looking for a fun way to explore literal rocket science, this experiment is for you.
Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.
HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED Materials for a soda bottle rocket (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved) A 16 oz plastic soda or water bottle 3 pencils Gaffer’s or duct tape Kleenex Vinegar Baking soda A wine cork DO THE EXPERIMENT STEP 1: Tape the 3 pencils evenly around the bottle. These will act as a stand for your rocket. It should look like this ⬇️ This is what your rocket should look like with the pencils attached (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved) STEP 2: Put about 2 inches of vinegar into the bottle STEP 3: Make a small parcel of baking soda with a piece of Kleenex STEP 4: Quickly pop the small parcel of baking soda into the bottle, cork it, and place it on the ground STEP 5: Step back and watch the rocket take off! SCIENCE WITH SARAH
About the Authors Sarah Spivey headshot
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.
