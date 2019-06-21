Blake's Brainiacs: Will it sink or float?

Will it sink or float?

The floating egg experiment is a simple and fun way for kids to get scientific at home this summer - and there is barely any mess, so it's good for parents, too!

The experiment tests out what type of water the egg will float in and teaches kids about water density.

The density of an object or substance is its mass per unit of volume.

Here are the steps for the experiment:

1. Place the egg in plain water and discuss why it may or may not float.

2. Take the egg out and add salt to the water. Add the egg back in the water and watch what happens!

It makes a great learning experience, as you can set hypotheses before testing out the experiment.

