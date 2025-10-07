Gold futures rise above $4,000 per ounce for the first time

FILE - A collection of gold coins is displayed at a shop in the St. Vincent Jewelry Center in the Jewelry District of Los Angeles, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)

NEW YORK – Gold futures rose above $4,000 per ounce for the first time as investors continue to seek a safe haven for their money with the U.S. government essentially shut down.

As of 9:10 a.m. ET, gold futures traded at $4,003 in New York. The going price for New York spot gold rose to $3,960.60 per troy ounce — the standard for measuring precious metals.

Recommended Videos

Gold sales can rise sharply when anxious investors seek secure investments for their money. Before Tuesday, the asset — and other metals, like silver — had seen wider gains over the last year, particularly with President Donald Trump ’s barrage of tariffs plunging much of the world into economic uncertainty.