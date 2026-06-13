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Business

Anthropic says it has taken its latest AI models offline to comply with new export controls

Associated Press

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Anthropic co-founder and President Daniela Amodei, left, shakes hands with Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy during the keynote presentaton at Snowflake Summit 26 Monday, June 1, 2026, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
FILE - Dario Amodei, CEO & Co-Founder of Anthropic, speaks on a panel at the convening of the International Network of AI Safety Institutes at the Golden Gate Club at the Presidio in San Francisco, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Anthropic co-founder and President Daniela Amodei, left, shakes hands with Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy during the keynote presentaton at Snowflake Summit 26 Monday, June 1, 2026, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

WASHINGTONAI giant Anthropic said Friday it has taken its latest artificial intelligence models, known as Fable 5 and Mythos 5, offline to comply with a directive from the Trump administration to prevent their use by foreign nationals.

The export controls mark the U.S. government’s most significant step to date to restrict access to the most advanced AI models. Anthropic released Fable widely this week. That model is a limited version of the even more advanced Mythos, to which the company has tightly limited access due to cybersecurity fears.

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In a statement, Anthropic said it disagrees with the government’s handling of the matter, saying it received the directive from the U.S. government Friday afternoon and it did not specify the national security concerns. “We believe the government should have the ability to block unsafe deployments, as part of a statutory process that is transparent, fair, clear, and grounded in technical facts,” the company said. “This action does not adhere to those principles.”

Anthropic called it a “misunderstanding” and said it hopes to restore access to the models “as soon as possible.”

The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The action comes 10 days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to establish a framework for the federal government to vet the national security risks of the most advanced AI systems for up to a month before their public release. Participation by AI developers would be voluntary, the order said.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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