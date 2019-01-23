IKEA Live Oak opens Feb. 13, expected to boost local economy

LIVE OAK, Texas - About IKEA Live Oak, located at 1000 IKEA RBFCU Parkway:
The single-level, 289,000 square-foot store sits on 31 acres and offers 1,000 parking spaces on-site.
IKEA Live Oak has hired more than 250 permanent workers and more than 100 seasonal workers. The majority of the hourly workers are local.
There are 50 room displays and three model home interiors, displaying 10,000 products.
There is a 359-seat restaurant, bistro, Swedish food market and staff cafeteria. The restaurant opens 30 minutes before the store and serves a $2 breakfast.
IKEA has been working with the city of Live Oak for years, discussing plans and a positive economic impact.
About the grand opening:
Beginning at 5 a.m. on Feb. 13, customers can start lining up for the event, which will include giveaways, entertainment and activities.
There will be parking on-site, and additional overflow parking with shuttle service will be provided for the grand opening. Check the store's website for more details.
Fun fact:
- Two million meatballs are eaten in IKEA stores daily!
Head to IKEA Live Oak’s website for grand opening and career information.
