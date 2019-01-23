Business

IKEA Live Oak opens Feb. 13, expected to boost local economy

KSAT gets sneak peek at store's progress

By Courtney Friedman - VJ, Reporter

LIVE OAK, Texas - About IKEA Live Oak, located at 1000 IKEA RBFCU Parkway:

  • The single-level, 289,000 square-foot store sits on 31 acres and offers 1,000 parking spaces on-site. 

  • IKEA Live Oak has hired more than 250 permanent workers and more than 100 seasonal workers. The majority of the hourly workers are local.

  • There are 50 room displays and three model home interiors, displaying 10,000 products.

  • There is a 359-seat restaurant, bistro, Swedish food market and staff cafeteria. The restaurant opens 30 minutes before the store and serves a $2 breakfast.

  • IKEA has been working with the city of Live Oak for years, discussing plans and a positive economic impact.

About the grand opening:

  • Beginning at 5 a.m. on Feb. 13, customers can start lining up for the event, which will include giveaways, entertainment and activities.

  • There will be parking on-site, and additional overflow parking with shuttle service will be provided for the grand opening. Check the store's website for more details.

Fun fact: 

  • Two million meatballs are eaten in IKEA stores daily!

Head to IKEA Live Oak’s website for grand opening and career information.

