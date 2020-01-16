5 things to do on the cheap in San Antonio this week

Want to get out and about this week, without breaking the bank? Here are five ideas for what to do in San Antonio for $20 or less.

2020 African Market Festival

From the event description:

In partnership with the DreamWeek annual summit, Òlàjú Art Group presents the 2020 African Market Festival. During this one-day event, attendees will experience a mix of contemporary art, food, music and fashion curated to highlight our diverse cultures. Conceptually, the "African Market" is a pop-up installation where participants can shop from premium vendors, engage with creative arts, and learn about a wide range of cultural topics.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 5 p.m.–midnight

Where: Brick, 108 Blue Star, Suite 1773

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Freddie Records 50th Anniversary Dance

From the event description:

Freddie Records is celebrating their 50th Anniversary in the music business with a legendary line up. With 50 years in the making, Freddie Records continues to uphold the standard production in the Tejano music industry. Since 1969 they have worked with countless legendary artists, bringing you the classic hits you know today! Join them in celebrating their legacy on this very special night with the classic Tejano artists you love.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m.–2 a.m.

Where: San Antonio Event Center, 8111 Meadow Leaf Drive

Admission: $20-$75

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Adelitas Way

From the event description:

Adelitas Way, Blacklight District and Local Support at The Rock Box Live Music Venue.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m.–midnight

Where: The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St.

Admission: $15-$20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Emo Nite San Antonio

From the event description:

Emo Nite presented by Emo Nite LA. It will be a night of music you love, endless partying and nonstop thrills.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 9 p.m.–2 a.m.

Where: Paper Tiger, 2410 N. Saint Mary's St.

Admission: $10-$15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Second Annual Zumbathon Fundraiser

From the event description:

Join us at our second annual Zumbathon fundraiser. Come have a great time for a great cause.

When: Sunday, Jan. 19, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Smash Dance, 6883 Bandera Road

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

