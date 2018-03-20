Recall Round Up: Power banks, children's toys, pop-up tents among recalls

SAN ANTONIO - If you bought an Amazon-branded portable power bank to charge your cellphone or tablet, check to see if it's among the 260,000 recalled.

Amazon is recalling six models of banks sold between 2014 and 2017 because they can overheat and pose a fire hazard.

Amazon has received 53 reports of the power banks overheating, including one report of chemical burns and four reports of property damage.

Consumers should contact Amazon for instructions on how to return the product and get a refund.

Nearly 600,000 popular pacifier and teether holders are recalled.

HandiCraft is recalling Dr. Brown's "Loveys" because the snap can come off of the ribbon and a child could choke on it.

The holders are plush animals, including a deer, giraffe, bunny, frog and turtle. They were sold at Target, Toys 'R' Us, Walmart, H-E-B and Bed Bath and Beyond.

HandiCraft is offering owners a replacement product.

More than 80,000 children's pop-up tents sold at The Home Depot are being recalled.

The recall involves the Playtime Pals Pop-Up Hideaway Hut animal-themed children's tents.

The fiberglass rod can break and splinter and children can be cut. The firm has received 270 reports of tent rods breaking.

Consumers can return the tents to Home Depot for a refund.

Radio Flyer is recalling about 5,000 eWagons. The children's electric wagons are battery operated. The problem is the motor may activate unintentionally.

They were sold from August 2017 to January 2018 for about $350 at Radio Flyer and Toys 'R' Us. Contact Radio Flyer for a refund.

