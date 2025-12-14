Happy Cold Front Day!

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

COOL DOWN: Temperatures continue to decrease through the day

GETTING WINDY: Wind gusts of 35–40 mph during the morning and early afternoon

FREEZE POSSIBLE: Early Monday morning across much of the region

RAIN CHANCES: Slight chance mid-week; otherwise dry

FORECAST

SUNDAY

A strong cold front swept through South Central Texas early Sunday morning, bringing a dramatic shift in weather conditions. Expect gusty north to northeasterly winds sustained at 15–20 mph, with gusts reaching 35–40 mph through the afternoon.

Gusty winds persist after the morning cold front (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

These winds will make it feel even colder, with wind chills in the 40s for much of the day. Temperatures will continue to fall as cloud cover lingers, so bundle up if you’re heading outdoors.

MONDAY MORNING

As high pressure settles in overnight, temperatures will plummet. A freeze is likely early Monday morning, especially across the Hill Country, I-35 Corridor, and into the Coastal Plains. Portions of the Coastal Plains may need a freeze warning later today. Don’t forget the extra layers!

A light freeze is possible Monday (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

LONG TERM

Cooler weather sticks around through Tuesday, but a warmup begins Wednesday. Highs will climb into the 70s and lower 80s by mid to late week, making for a pleasant stretch of weather.

Rain chances look minimal, with only a slight shot at showers Wednesday. Otherwise, expect dry conditions through the weekend.

7 Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

