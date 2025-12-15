San Antonio mom gets holiday homecoming surprise from active-duty military sons

SAN ANTONIO – An outing to La Cantera turned out to be so much more for one San Antonio mother.

Sara Lozoya’s two sons, who have been deployed for more than a year, got to surprise their mother by returning home for the holidays.

“I love my kids, and I’m very emotional,” Lozoya said in Spanish. “I’m happy, thank God.”

Abiram and Brandon Lozoya returned with the help of nonprofit Miles for Military, which covers the cost of flights to visit family in exchange for volunteer work with charities.

“It’s nice to have them finally over here for the holidays, especially during the holidays,” Roberto Alejandro, Sara’s other son, said. “It was a big surprise for my mom, so it feels real nice.”

Victor Wembanyama was in on the surprise, too.

“Their commitment, bravery and everything they’re willing to sacrifice means more than words can say,” Wembanyama said in a recorded message. “Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas.”