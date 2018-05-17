Recall Roundup: Chainsaws, art kits, go-karts, bath toys recalled

SAN ANTONIO - Chainsaws, go-karts, art kits and bath toys are part of this edition of Recall Roundup.

Harbor Freight is recalling more than 1 million chainsaws because they may continue running even after they’re turned off.

The recall involves 14-inch electric chainsaws were sold under three brands: Portland, One Stop Gardens and Chicago Electric. The two model numbers are 67255 or 61592.

The chainsaws were sold since May 2009. Consumers should return them to the Harbor Freight store for a free replacement beginning May 21.

For more information, visit www.harborfreight.com. Click on “Recall Safety Information” at the bottom of the home page.

More than 26,000 children’s go-karts have been recalled after 600 reports of the steering wheel coming off or breaking while in use.

The recall involves the Nerf Battle Racers pedal-powered go-kart for children ages 4-10. Only those manufactured between January 2016 and March 2017 were recalled.

The go-karts were sold during those months at retailers including Target, Toys R Us, Walmart and Amazon.com.

Parents should contact Hauck Fun For Kids for a new, free steering wheel.

Michael's is recalling hundreds of thousands of Creatology Pottery Wheel Kits, as well as Creatology Spin Art Kits.

The battery compartments may overheat, posing fire and burn dangers. They were sold from summer 2011 to February 2018.

They can be returned to any Michael’s store for a refund.

Munchkin is recalling 72,000 bath toys. The recall involves the Waterpede, a plastic multi-colored centipede-shaped toy. The toy can break apart, and a child could choke on the exposed small parts.

The toys were sold at various stores, including Target and Babies R Us. Parents can contact Munchkin for a free replacement toy.

For more information on all product recalls, visit www.cpsc.gov.

