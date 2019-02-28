Recall Roundup: Kia, Hyundai recall more than 500,000 SUVs over engine fire risks

SAN ANTONIO - Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than a half-million SUVs nationwide because of new problems that may lead to engine fires.

The largest recall covers nearly 380,000 Kia Souls, model years 2012-2016, with a 1.6-liter engine.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall is due to high exhaust temperatures, which result in “abnormal engine combustion” and potential engine damage and stalling. There is also a risk of an oil leak, leading to a fire.

Kia will notify owners and dealers will make repairs.

Kia also recalled more than 32,000 2011-2012 Sportage vehicles for similar reasons.

In addition, Hyundai recalled approximately 120,000 2011-2013 Tuscon SUVs because the engine oil pan may leak.

Federal safety regulators have been investigating Kia and Hyundai since 2017 over concerns the automakers did not respond quickly enough to a recall of 1.6 million cars because of stalled engines. And last year, the investigation expanded after reports of fires.

--------------------

More than 11,500 mini-trampolines have been recalled after reports of cuts, bruises and facial and dental injuries.

The recall involves the JumpSport half-fold fitness mini-trampoline sold online on Amazon.com, Costco.com and other websites, as well as at fitness equipment stores, from 2011 through November 2018.

The trampoline’s frame can forcefully hit the user, causing injury. Owners should visit www.jumpsport.com and click on “Recalls” for instructions.

---------------------------

A half-million inexpensive, rechargeable flashlights are recalled because they can overheat and cause burns.

The product is the 80 Lumen 12V flashlight sold at Harbor Freight Tools since August. The base of the black flashlight is a charger that fits into a vehicle’s 12V power port.

Consumers can return the flashlights to the store for a $5 gift card. For more information, visit www.harborfreight.com.

------

Check the medicine cabinet. Two companies are recalling topical anesthetics because they fail to meet child-resistant packaging requirements and the product could be poisonous to young children.

Clinical Resolution is recalling its Numb 100 Topical Anesthetic Cream, and Biotouch is recalling its EZY Gel.

Both contain lidocaine, which poses a risk of poisoning to young children. Parents are advised to keep the medications out of the reach of children and to contact the companies for refunds or other relief.

For more information, visit www.cpsc.gov.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.