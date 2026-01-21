Dozens protest in San Antonio against immigration enforcement on Trump’s one-year mark in office

SAN ANTONIO – Tuesday marked one year since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term. In response, dozens of people protested in downtown San Antonio.

“People are beyond sadness, and they’re rightfully angry,” Tori Ramirez, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation in San Antonio, said. “They’re ready to mobilize for change.”

Protesters in San Antonio called for an end to violence with immigration enforcement. This demonstration was aligned with a national day of protest, including one at Taft High School.

“I feel like a lot of people turned up because we’re sick of having ICE in our communities and want the violence to stop,” student Mars Segovia said.

Trump spoke at a White House briefing on Tuesday. He held up a book of accomplishments, acknowledging his campaign promise of mass deportations.

In the briefing, Trump recognized some concern in the country right now with ICE officers, especially after the shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis.

“You know they’re dealing with rough people,” Trump said. “Are they gonna make a mistake? Sometimes it can happen.”

KSAT reached out to ICE for a response to the protests. A statement sent from an ICE spokesperson said, in part:

“ICE fully supports the right to peaceful protest, but condemns the dangerous and unlawful actions that are obstructing federal operations and endangering the safety of everyone involved, including protesters, bystanders, detainees, and law enforcement officers.”

