Local News

Dozens of Taft HS students protest against ICE in community

Students walked out during a lunch period, NISD says

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of students at Taft High School protested against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the community on Tuesday.

The school estimates 30 to 40 students walked down Culebra Road, including some with signs.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Northside Independent School District said the students walked out during a lunch period.

“The reports I have received are that the students were not disruptive and returned back inside after the lunch period,” the spokesperson said. “I am told the only consequences are for students who may have been late to their academic classes.”

The district also said campus administrators were outside to monitor the students.

