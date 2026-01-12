San Antonio City Council to hold special session on increased ICE presence Public meeting will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 22 About 50 people gathered outside City Hall on Wednesday night, calling for accountability after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot and killed a woman in Minnesota. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio City Council is planning to hold a special session on Jan. 22 about the increased presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, according to a councilmember’s Instagram post.
District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur announced that the meeting would take place at 1 p.m. to address community concerns around federal agents in the city, and how the San Antonio Police Department fits into that role.
“We hope that we can all have a good conversation about what we’re required to do,” Kaur said, in part," but making sure we’re still keeping all members of our community safe."
There will be time in the session for the public to share their thoughts. Kaur has not yet said where this session will take place, and an agenda is not yet available on the city’s website.
