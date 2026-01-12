Skip to main content
Local News

Southbound U.S. 281 to reopen hours after Stone Oak crash, TxDOT says

No injuries have been reported, SAPD says

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Everett Allen, Photojournalist

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – All southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 281 are closed after a crash involving multiple vehicles.

The crash happened on a flyover ramp over the highway near Stone Oak Parkway, knocking a piece of the ramp loose and pushing debris down onto the highway below.

Debris on southbound U.S. Highway 281 at Stone Oak Parkway after a crash on the flyover ramp above on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. (KSAT 12)

The highway has been closed for several hours Sunday.

The closure is expected to reopen by 9 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation, as crews repair damage to the bridge and clean the underpass.

The department anticipates the highway will reopen prior to Monday morning commutes.

No injuries were reported, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

