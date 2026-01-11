Skip to main content
Officials begin draining of San Antonio River for maintenance

Work is expected to continue through Monday, Jan. 19

Devan Karp, Reporter

Everett Allen, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River is being drained this week as part of the River Walk Maintenance Program, according to the city’s Public Works Department.

Crews will drain the river from West Josephine Street to South Alamo Street near Southtown, including the downtown River Loop.

During this time, Public Works said workers will remove sediment buildup and debris, inspect the channel’s integrity and make necessary repairs.

This is expected to last until Monday, Jan. 19.

In years past, crews have found keys, rings, watches, headphones, cell phones, laptops, batteries, silverware, plates, coins, scooters, and a lot of trash at the bottom of the River Walk.

There are no planned road closures, and trails along the river will remain open throughout the project, Public Works said.

The River Walk Maintenance Program is a joint effort between the City of San Antonio’s Center City Development and Operations Department, Public Works Department, and San Antonio River Authority.

