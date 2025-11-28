Online survey asks for input on future of San Antonio River Walk

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Walk is often seen as one of the city’s crown jewels. Now a new survey is asking for input on ways to make it shine even brighter.

The survey, conducted online by the city of San Antonio’s Office of Historic Preservation, asks for locals and tourists to weigh in.

The study previously had been the subject of discussion among the San Antonio City Council. On Friday, it went live online, opening up to people to participate.

The goal is to gather responses to a number of questions about how people view the downtown destination in its current form, and what can be done to improve it in the future.

T. R. McCrystal and Alisa Huntley, visiting from Oregon, told KSAT 12 News they rank the River Walk as a five on a scale of one to five.

“It’s beautiful,” Huntley said. “It’s so nice. It’s so intimate because everything’s right here.”

Daniel and Hailey Chac from Dallas agree.

The couple said they purposely chose a hotel near the River Walk as a place to entertain their two young children.

“There’s the amenities around the river. It’s a lot of fun to come around this area,” Daniel Chac said.

His wife agreed, particularly about the restaurants along the river.

“They’re nice,” Hailey Chac said. “I mean, we have a few lakes in Dallas, but the river is pretty.”

The compliments were not isolated to visitors. Gerry Benavente, who lives in San Antonio, said he makes regular trips downtown.

“I enjoy spending time on the river, be it the restaurants, walking, recreational, working out,” he said.

While they all appreciate the River Walk in its current form, the city is also interested in people’s opinions about the future.

A news release from the Office of Historic Preservation said the goal is to ensure the River Walk remains “a source of pride for” residents, while also supporting business growth.

The online survey consists of about ten questions, including some that ask people to rank their experiences on the River Walk on a scale of one to five, with five being the highest.

It also features more open-ended questions, such as what people like most about the River Walk, what would keep them from visiting the area, and what changes should be made.

Daniel Chac was able to quickly identify a few things he would like to see improve.

“Definitely the traffic around this area. It’s terrible,” he said. “Maybe some of the homelessness at night was a little concerning, but, I mean, who doesn’t have that?”

Benavente, meanwhile, said he would like more areas along the River Walk where he could work out.

Nagen Devari, who also uses the area for daily workouts, said she can’t help but notice one issue in need of a makeover.

“The water is really dirty,” she said. “If the water was more clear, I think it would be nicer.”

For anyone who would like to speak up on the River Walk and its future, click here.

The city also is placing signs with QR codes along the River Walk, making it easy for people to click and fill out the survey.

Organizers said everyone who participates will have a chance to win a River Walk staycation package. The survey is open until 5 p.m. on Jan. 31.

