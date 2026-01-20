San Antonio TikTok user shares ICE whereabouts to ‘help the community’

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio TikTok user is using his platform to share where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have been spotted in the area.

Jeremy Brown averages thousands of views on his videos, using the double entendre “ICE” to reference weather conditions while actually referring to immigration enforcement.

“I’m trying to help the community in any way I can,” Brown said.

In one video, he said, “Driving can get very dangerous with ICE, if you don’t believe me, just ask Minneapolis,” shortly after Renee Good was shot and killed by ICE officers in the city.

Brown said it is important to him to report sightings of ICE in high-traffic places like Southwest Military Drive and Potranco Road because he feels like he needs to use his privilege to “give something back.”

Since Brown has been posting about ICE sightings in San Antonio, his videos have received hundreds of comments, and he’s been receiving messages with tips and pictures of ICE whereabouts.

“I woke up and saw it had gone nuts and so many messages of folks telling me like where they’ve been, where they’ve seen things,” Brown said.

KSAT spoke with Immigration Attorney Marlyn Moreno about the legality of sharing the whereabouts of Immigration officers. Moreno said it is legal to share information about where public ICE operations are taking place.

“It is a First Amendment right to be there, to record, and to share information with the public,” Moreno said.

Moreno also said it is legal to record these officers, ask them questions and share visuals of their faces, even their names.

“In the United States, we are not meant to have secret police or secret law enforcement,” Moreno said. “What is not OK is to give, to reveal or to share their addresses.”

You also can not physically assault an officer. If you touch or assault an officer, they can detain you even if you are a U.S. citizen.

Moreno encourages everyone to record any interactions with an immigration officer for their own records.

