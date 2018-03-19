Did you buy an original PS3? Sony might owe you up to $65

Sony is introducing the PlayStation 4 today at a West Coast event, sending final rumors into overdrive on tech blogs.

WASHINGTON - The deadline for original Playstation 3 owners to cash in on a class action lawsuit settlement with Sony is approaching.

According to WDIV, several buyers of the original PlayStation 3 filed a class action lawsuit against Sony recently due to the company attempting to originally sell the console as a computer and saying you could run Linux on it. Sony never went through with that idea due to a security issue.

Sony has reportedly agreed to pay $3.75 million to settle the lawsuit. While attorneys and other parties will receive a significant chunk of the settlement, but the remainder will be distributed among PS3 owners. They will get up to $65.

People who purchased a "Fat" PS3 in the U.S. between Nov. 1, 2006 and April 1, 2010 have until April 15 to file their claim.

Are you eligible?

According to the settlement website, you are eligible if:

You purchased a Fat PS3 in the United States between November 1, 2006 and April 1, 2010, from an authorized retailer for family, personal and/or household use and you:

1.) Used the other OS functionality

2.) Or knew about the other OS functionality

3.) Or contend or believe that you lost value or desired functionality or were otherwise injured as a consequence of firmware update 3.21 and/or the disablement of Other OS functionality in the Fat PS3.

If you're unsure whether you qualify, you can call 855-720-1264 or email info@otherossettlement.com.

How to file a claim:

You can file a claim online or download the claim form from the settlement website and mail it off. You'll need to provide one of the following:

Your PS3 serial number

The PlayStation Network sign-in ID (email address) you used to create a PlayStation account associated with your Fat PS3

The PlayStation Network Online ID (the handle you chose for communicating and game play on the PlayStation Network) associated with the PlayStation account you used with your Fat PS3.

You must submit the claim by April 15.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.