Thursday AM UPDATE: What to expect this weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers, a storm, front arrives
- FIRST HALF OF SATURDAY: Falling temps, windy, cold rain for San Antonio
- SATURDAY PM: Cold rain in San Antonio, ice possible in Hill Country
- SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING: Ice for Hill Country AND San Antonio
- MIDDAY SUNDAY: Precipitation ends
- MONDAY MORNING: Clear skies, but coldest temperatures
FORECAST
TODAY
Clouds early, then warm weather by the afternoon.
FRIDAY
Staying warm. Light showers are possible during the day. A storm or two is possible Friday night as the strong cold front approaches.
SATURDAY
Temperatures will begin to fall Saturday morning and it’ll turn windy. If you live in the Hill Country, ice should begin late Saturday Afternoon, however, in San Antonio it’ll be an intermittent cold rain most of the day.
Temperatures will drop below freezing by early Sunday morning, so that’s when we could see some light icing around Bexar County and San Antonio. It’s best to avoid travel around town Saturday night and Sunday morning.
SUNDAY
Icing is possible in the morning, which is when it should be the most hazardous to travel around the Alamo City.
By midday, all precipitation will end, and we may even briefly rise above freezing. However, temperatures will plummet Sunday night with readings in the lower 20s Monday morning.
IMPACTS
Because more ice accumulation is expected in the Hill Country, this is where impacts will be greatest. Accumulations of up to 0.25″ should cause travel disruptions and poses a risk for isolated power outages. This kind of ice can cause tree limbs to break and power lines to sag, leading to the risk of power outages.
Less accumulation is expected in San Antonio -- a glazing to 0.10″. This can still present a danger, with slick spots on bridges and overpasses possible.
BE PREPARED FOR COLD
Expect to be below freezing for at least 24 hours and perhaps even longer, depending on temperatures Sunday afternoon. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday mornings will be well below freezing.
Now is the time to prepare your home for extended cold: insulate exposed pipes, cover outdoor faucets, make sure your pets will be inside with you this weekend and early next week.
