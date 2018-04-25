Wireless headphones can be worry-free

SAN ANTONIO - If you're tired of getting tangled and are ready for a pair of wireless headphones, now may be the perfect time to get some, Consumer Reports says.

"You don't have to spend a ton of money to get a pair of wireless headphones that sound pretty good," said Consumer Reports tech editor Nicholas Deleon.

A pair of JVC Gumy wireless headphones, which sell for about $30, are pretty basic, but the audio scored "very good" in Consumer Reports tests.

A bigger budget gets you more features, like noise cancellation.

"Noise cancelling is a feature on headphones that blocks unwanted external sounds and that may be useful for any number of reasons - if you're sitting at a cafe or if you're in a kind of noisy, open office environment," Deleon said.

Other wireless headphones allow you to control music from the earpiece without ever taking your phone out of your pocket -- which may be a little tricky to master.

Style is another consideration. Bulkier, over-the-ear headphones may get you more battery life, while in-ear models are easier to stash.

