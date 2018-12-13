KSAT12 launches "KSAT NEWS AT 9" in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT12 has launched a brand new “KSAT NEWS AT 9” newscast for all viewers who watch television using wireless devices, such as Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Samsung and Android Smart TVs, and on KSAT.com and MeTV.

“We have always wanted to bring San Antonio a 9 o’clock news that fits with KSAT12’s style and puts our viewers’ interests first,” said KSAT12 Vice-President and General Manager Phil Lane. “We know there is a large audience looking for Local News and entertainment on devices that are not connected to cable or satellite, and we’re doing this for them,” said Lane, “it’s KSAT’s style to always be innovating and keeping pace with our viewers habits.”

“KSAT News at 9” will be “a different format from the Nightbeat at 10pm and unlike any other 9pm news in the market,” said KSAT12’s News Director Bernice Kearney-Bonner, “we plan to shake things up and add new life to the 9 o’clock hour.”

"We have always wanted to air a 9pm newscast in this market, but our contract with ABC doesn’t allow us the opportunity to air it on KSAT12. So, we’re going to air it everywhere else beginning this fall.” said Phil Lane.

