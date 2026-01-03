Mountain cedar approaching its peak

SAN ANTONIO – Mountain cedar is in full swing, with VERY HIGH levels currently across the San Antonio area.
Recent levels have been anywhere from 9,000 pollen grains per cubic meter of air to 12,000 pollen grains per cubic meter of air. The highest ever recorded was 80,000, which was set back in 1982.
Ashe juniper trees, where mountain cedar comes from, start pollinating in December, with peak pollination in early January before coming down mid-February.
The reason they peak in January? Well, this is when we get our cold fronts, and that northerly wind brings all the cedar right down into the San Antonio area.
How do you combat its effects? The best treatments are antihistamines and nasal steroids, which can be purchased over the counter. In severe cases, allergy shots and oral steroids do the trick.
So stay safe out there, as our mountain cedar season lasts about six more weeks!
