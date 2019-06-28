Lincoln's new mid-century modern "vitrine" dealership at North Park Lincoln at Dominion

SAN ANTONIO - The Kahlig Auto Group is excited to announce expansion plans for a new Lincoln dealership in northwest San Antonio across from the Dominion.

The new 22,000 square feet facility on five acres has been designed by The Lincoln Motor Company architects and is the latest mid-century "vitrine" design.

North Park Lincoln at Dominion will serve as a boutique dealership with luxurious Lincoln vehicles in the fastest growing neighborhood in San Antonio.

This beautiful new facility will complement its existing North Park Lincoln location on San Pedro, the No. 1 Lincoln Retailer in Texas and Lincoln’s most awarded dealership for customer satisfaction.

North Park Lincoln broke ground on the new facility June 26 with special guests from all over the country.

For more information, visit nplincoln.com or call 888-618-5587.

Sponsored article by North Park Lincoln at Dominion.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.