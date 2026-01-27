Another very cold morning, frost possible

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

BITTER COLD, FROST THIS AM: Low-20s, some frost possible

WARMER THIS AFTERNOON: Highs reach near 50

ANOTHER FRONT: Arrives Friday, more cold over the weekend

FORECAST

TODAY

Temperatures are plunging once again into the low-20s. For those headed back to school, you’ll want a thick coat. You may also notice some frost on your lawn or on your car, however, roads remain dry. Temperatures will rebound into the low-50s by this afternoon, under mostly sunny skies.

SLIGHT WARM-UP

We’ll still likely fall below freezing on Wednesday morning, but the afternoon will bring a nice warm-up. Highs will reach to near 60. By Thursday, low-60s are possible.

Daytime Highs (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

ANOTHER FRONT

Another front will sweep through on Friday, with a reinforcing shot of cold air on Saturday. This will keep us cold over the weekend. We’ll struggle to get out of the 40s during day and mornings will once again dip into the 20s.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS