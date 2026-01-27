Another very cold morning, frost possible

BITTER COLD, FROST THIS AM: Low-20s, some frost possible
WARMER THIS AFTERNOON: Highs reach near 50
ANOTHER FRONT: Arrives Friday, more cold over the weekend
FORECAST
TODAY
Temperatures are plunging once again into the low-20s. For those headed back to school, you’ll want a thick coat. You may also notice some frost on your lawn or on your car, however, roads remain dry. Temperatures will rebound into the low-50s by this afternoon, under mostly sunny skies.
SLIGHT WARM-UP
We’ll still likely fall below freezing on Wednesday morning, but the afternoon will bring a nice warm-up. Highs will reach to near 60. By Thursday, low-60s are possible.
ANOTHER FRONT
Another front will sweep through on Friday, with a reinforcing shot of cold air on Saturday. This will keep us cold over the weekend. We’ll struggle to get out of the 40s during day and mornings will once again dip into the 20s.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.