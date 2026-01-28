How to protect your electric vehicle battery during cold weather

SAN ANTONIO – As cold weather continues, it’s important to understand how low temperatures can affect the performance of electric vehicle batteries.

Michael Lopez, service manager with Vara Chevrolet, said electric vehicles may not perform as usual in extreme cold because the battery cannot operate as efficiently, combined with increased energy demand.

He said that freezing temperatures can reduce how far drivers can travel on a charge by 16 to 46%.

Lopez recommended keeping the battery charged to at least 30% for short trips. For longer drives in cold conditions, he said, drivers should make sure their electric vehicle is charged to 80-100%.

He advised electric vehicle drivers to consider charging time in freezing conditions, noting that rapid charging may not be possible.

“[Cold] temperatures could also extend the charging time,” Lopez said.

As vehicles charge, Lopez said drivers need to realize that using the defroster and turning on the heat to warm up the cabin will drain the battery faster.

Many gas vehicle drivers turn on the defroster and then idle or sit for 10 to 15 minutes to allow it to warm up before driving off, but Lopez said that is not necessary for electric vehicles.

“These are already about 100% charged, ready to go,” Lopez said. ”So, when you step on that foot pedal to start the vehicle, to when you pull out of your driveway, from start to finish, it’s ready to go.”

When it comes to actually plugging the charger into your electric vehicle, Lopez said you should be able to do so safely, whether it’s wet or covered with ice.

“It’s generally very safe, as charging vehicles are specifically designed to be waterproof, insulated, and tested for such scenarios,” Lopez said.

He suggested that electric vehicle drivers use their vehicle’s app to ensure it is working properly and to monitor and review updated status reports to stay plugged in to what their vehicle may need to stay charged.

