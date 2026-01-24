San Antonio mechanic gives tips on how to prepare your car for freezing temperatures

SAN ANTONIO – As temperatures continue to drop across South Texas, drivers are being urged to stay off the roads if possible.

However, for those who must travel, a local mechanic advises that preparing your vehicle ahead of time can help prevent breakdowns and costly repairs.

Ruben Moreno, a master technician at Broadway Tire and Automotive, said that cold weather can take a toll on several key vehicle systems, especially tires, fluids and batteries.

“Top off the tires, make sure they’re where they’re supposed to be, check the fluids and test the batteries,” Moreno said.

Moreno explained that freezing temperatures can cause engine oil to thicken, making it harder for the oil to circulate properly once the vehicle starts. If the oil becomes too thick or sludgy, it may not reach critical engine components quickly enough, potentially leading to serious damage.

In some cases, repairing that damage can be expensive. Moreno said engines affected by oil sludge may require extensive cleaning and replacement of parts, with repair costs reaching several thousand dollars.

Cold weather can also weaken a vehicle’s battery. Even a battery that appears nearly fully charged may lose power as temperatures drop, increasing the risk that a car will not start.

Moreno recommends letting vehicles run for five to 10 minutes before driving, regardless of the season, to allow the engine to warm up and the battery to recharge.

Tires are another common issue during cold weather. As temperatures fall, tire pressure can drop, and worn tires can make driving on icy roads especially dangerous.

“If you hit a patch of ice, you’ll lose control right away,” Moreno said. “Keep up with tire pressure and make sure the tires aren’t worn down.”

Ultimately, Moreno said the safest option during icy conditions is to avoid driving altogether.

“If you don’t have to go out in this icy weather, don’t,” he said. “Be safe at home.”

Still, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is taking all the precautions necessary to protect those who are driving this weekend.

“Crews are working 24 hours a day, 12 hour shifts throughout the duration of the winter weather storm,” TxDOT Public Information Officer Tanya Brown said.

TxDOT’s Emergency Operations Center will remain active during the duration of the freeze.

Read also: