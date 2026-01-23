Comal, Kendall, Kerr counties prepare for potential icy conditions, urge residents to stay off roads

Local governments across Comal, Kendall and Kerr counties are ramping up preparations for a cold and potentially icy weekend, with officials warning residents to stay home if possible and to use caution if travel is unavoidable.

In Comal County, emergency officials met at the county’s Emergency Operations Center this week to coordinate a response and ensure resources are in place ahead of the winter weather.

“We know that when these winter events come through, if we’re impacted by it, then the impact is usually pretty severe,” said Jeff Keley, Comal County’s emergency management coordinator. “It disrupts a lot of things, traffic and can disrupt school traffic routes and buses. We have a method of attacking that on the local level.”

County officials said they expect the worst conditions on Sunday and have requested additional brine solution to help treat roads. Crews are being scheduled to cover shifts and respond as needed.

“We’re staffing crews,” Keley said. “We’re getting a roster together for crews to be on call and on duty to treat those roads.”

In Kendall County, the City of Boerne has spent the week addressing known trouble spots, including de-icing roadways and preparing barricades for areas that have historically seen problems during winter weather. City crews have also been trimming tree limbs near power lines and preparing infrastructure for freezing temperatures.

Boerne has also activated a warming center at the Patrick Heath Public Library, which will be open Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., officials said.

Farther north, Kerr County officials said they are preparing in similar ways, including organizing round-the-clock crews to respond if conditions deteriorate.

David Barrera, Kerrville’s director of public works, urged residents to avoid driving when possible.

“If you could avoid being on the road, that’s what we recommend,” Barrera said. “But again, folks have to get out for whatever reason. But just be cautious and adhere to any kind of signs that may be out.”

