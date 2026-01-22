San Antonio to open overnight resilience hubs this weekend for winter weather

City of San Antonio logo with city skyline in the background.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio will open six overnight resilience hubs starting Saturday night, as temperatures are expected to drop over the weekend, according to a news release.

The hubs will operate from the evening of Saturday through noon Monday, providing residents a safe and warm place to stay.

Recommended Videos

“These locations will provide basic needs and supplies, shelter from the severe cold, access to power and device charging, and free wi-fi,” the city said.

Residents are advised to bring clothes, supplies and medicine. Kennels will be available for pets in separate areas.

The resilience hubs will be located at:

Copernicus Community Center, 5003 Lord Road

Garza Community Center, 1450 Mira Vista

Miller’s Pond Community Center, 6175 Old Pearsall Road

Normoyle Community Center, 700 Culberson

Northeast Senior Center, 4135 Thousand Oaks

Southside Lions Senior Center, 3303 Pecan Valley Drive

During the day, city libraries, community centers and senior centers will remain open as places to stay warm during regular hours.

The city is also working with community partners to assist people experiencing homelessness by sharing cold-weather alerts and operating additional temporary overnight shelters at:

Bode Community Center, 901 Rigsby Avenue

Communities Under the Bridge, 724 Chestnut Street

Corazón San Antonio, 504 Ave E

New Direction Church, 1139 Gembler (everyone) and 1802 Guadalupe (female only)

Pets are welcome at all shelter locations. For more information, click here.