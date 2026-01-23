San Antonio nonprofits seek donations, animal foster homes ahead of weekend freeze

SAN ANTONIO – With temperatures expected to drop this weekend, local organizations in San Antonio are asking for the public’s help as they work to protect people and animals from the cold.

Haven for Hope outreach teams have been driving around the city daily, stopping at known encampments and other locations to hand out supplies and encourage people experiencing homelessness to go to warming stations and shelters.

“They have jackets, each one of these little bags has a beanie, some thermal socks and gloves,” Chris Naughton of Haven for Hope said.

People living outdoors said they are preparing as best they can. One woman, Anne, said she planned to use blankets to help keep her tent warm as the cold moves in.

Haven for Hope said it will continue its outreach through the weekend, but the organization needs more blankets, jackets, socks and monetary donations to keep distributing necessities. The group also urged family members and friends to check on loved ones they believe may be homeless.

“If there’s somebody out there and you care about them, reach out to the services and let us know so that we can transport them in for warming stations,” Jamie Long of Haven for Hope said.

Animal Care Services also is preparing for the colder weather and asked residents to donate pet supplies, including blankets and food. The agency said its biggest need is temporary foster homes to help make room for animals that may be brought in during the cold snap.

“We have at least a hundred dogs, maybe more, that are in need of a warm safe place to wait out the storm,” an Animal Care Services representative said.

Animal Care Services urged residents who see an animal outside in the cold and in need of help to call 311 so an officer can be sent to check on it.

