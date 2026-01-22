TxDOT crews to pretreat Hill Country, San Antonio-area roads with brine ahead of cold weather

SAN ANTONIO – As colder weather moves into the Lone Star State, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is preparing to apply brine to area roads and highways on Thursday.

TxDOT told KSAT that maintenance crews will begin pretreating roadways Thursday morning, focusing first on the Hill Country — including Kerrville and Boerne — and on northern parts of San Antonio.

>> Click here for the latest forecast

What is brine, and why is TxDOT using it?

Brine is a mixture of water and salt commonly used by TxDOT on roadways for freezing conditions. Its primary purpose is to lower the water’s freezing point, helping to prevent ice from forming on the road surface.

Instead of melting thick ice after it forms, brine is used as a preventive treatment. When applied ahead of freezing temperatures, the solution helps:

Reduce the chance of ice forming on the pavement

Prevent ice from bonding to the road surface

Improve the effectiveness of additional winter treatments if conditions worsen

Transportation officials say pretreatment is important on elevated roadways, bridges, and hilly terrain, where temperatures can drop faster and create slick spots.

KSAT got a behind-the-scenes tour of the TxDOT facility that creates the brine solution early last year. Take a look inside in the video below:

Brine trucks carry thousands of gallons

Brine is typically sprayed on roadways using specialized trucks called brine applicators.

The trucks are equipped with a large tank that holds the brine solution.

TxDOT said that the amount of brine each truck can haul varies by vehicle. One brine truck can carry between 1,500 and 5,000 gallons of the solution.

What drivers should know

TxDOT is urging drivers to use caution when traveling during wintry weather. Tips include:

Remove snow and ice from your vehicle before you drive.

Maintain your vehicle in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Ensure headlights and taillights are functioning properly.

Accelerate slowly, drive slowly, and observe traffic signs and alerts.

Approach bridges, shaded spots and turns slowly.

TxDOT crews are loading brine and will begin pretreating roads tomorrow in the San Antonio area with possible freezing conditions. If you see our crews, please move over and slow down. Stay safe!

Tips & updates: https://t.co/WqzC97bvHn#DriveLikeATexan #WeekendHome #PlanAhead pic.twitter.com/eBzKiGFbgq — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) January 21, 2026

Read also: