Nonprofits unite to shelter homeless individuals during cold snap

SAN ANTONIO – Area nonprofits are working to get as many homeless individuals as possible into shelters before temperatures become dangerous this weekend.

More than 1,000 people in Bexar County are unhoused, according to the latest Point-In-Time-Count.

Dominic Yanas, with Communities Under the Bridge, said it takes coordination between nonprofits and the city to ensure no one is left behind.

“It is because of the strength of our partnerships with the city and other area nonprofits that we’re able to say, ‘We can only accept 70.’ Because we know somebody down the street can also accept 70 or accept another hundred,” he said. “That way, nobody is carrying this work on their own, and we’re all doing it together. And that’s really what community is all about.”

For the first time, Communities Under the Bridge will operate 24 hours a day during cold weather days. That will take volunteers and financial support to ensure the warm meals and food in the pantry don’t run out.

Other non-profits doing the same work are Corazon Ministries, Haven for Hope, and Last Chance Ministries Impact Center, among others.

If you see someone who is homeless on a cold-weather day, San Antonio’s Community Connections hotline at 210-207-1799 will coordinate a ride to the nearest available shelter.

