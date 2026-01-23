Places in San Antonio announce closures this weekend due to winter weather

SAN ANTONIO – Attractions in San Antonio have begun announcing closures this weekend due to expected winter weather.

Temperatures are expected to drop in the Hill Country and San Antonio area on Saturday, bringing windy conditions, cold rain, and the potential for ice, according to the KSAT Weather Authority team.

>> Click here for the latest forecast

Due to the forecasted conditions, the following places have announced closures for this weekend.

Briscoe Western Art Museum

The Briscoe Western Art Museum announced it will be closed on Saturday. As a result, the museum’s Wild West Wildlife Festival was canceled.

The Briscoe said it could potentially reopen on Sunday, depending on the weather.

Pearl Farmer’s Market

Pearl is canceling their weekend markets due to the weather. They released the following statement.

“Due to expected inclement weather, we are canceling Pearl Markets this weekend to ensure the safety of our vendors, staff, and visitors. While we try our best to stay warm, our farmers are out protecting livestock and covering crops in freezing conditions. No snow days for them, and a canceled market means lost perishables and income.

Here’s how you can help: When we see you next time, come ready to stock up! Buy a little extra, try something new, and show our vendors the support they need to recover from this weekend’s losses.

They feed us year-round. Let’s have their backs when the weather clears.

Stay safe out there. See you at the next market!"

SeaWorld San Antonio

In a Facebook post, the park said it will be closed on Saturday and Sunday. It expects to reopen on Jan. 31.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

In a Facebook post, the theme park said it will be closed on Saturday and Sunday. Six Flags Fiesta Texas expects to reopen on Jan. 31.

Saturday and Sunday tickets are now usable for any other day in 2026, according to the theme park.

WATCH BELOW: As some people buy bulk groceries, shoppers tell neighbors not to panic about San Antonio winter weather

More weather coverage on KSAT: