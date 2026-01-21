How Texas agencies are preparing for upcoming weekend freeze in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – With below-freezing temperatures expected to arrive this weekend, Texas officials and agencies are preparing for potential icy conditions in San Antonio.

The KSAT Weather Authority team expects a strong front to sweep through Friday afternoon, with gusty winds.

Temperatures will drop from near 70 degrees on Friday afternoon to near freezing by Saturday morning, followed by cold rain.

At least some ice is likely for Saturday, according to the KSAT Weather Authority team. The amount of ice and its impacts remain uncertain and will become clearer as the weekend nears.

Gov. Abbott activates state emergency response resources

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of potential winter weather impacts.

“Based on current forecasts, the State of Texas is acting to ensure Texans have the resources they need before severe winter weather impacts communities across Texas,” Abbott said in a news release.

TDEM has activated the following state emergency response resources:

Public Utility Commission of Texas

Railroad Commission of Texas

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Public Works Response Team)

Texas A&M Forest Service (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System)

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Texas Department of Information Resources

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Department of State Health Services (Emergency Medical Task Force)

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT)

Texas Division of Emergency Management

Texas Education Agency

Texas Health and Human Services Commission

Texas National Guard

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

ERCOT expects to have enough power to meet demand

Based on the forecast, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said it expects to have enough power on the grid to meet demand this weekend.

ERCOT officials said the organization will use every tool available, working closely with the Public Utility Commission, power plant operators and transmission crews across the state to keep the grid stable.

Since 2021, ERCOT has made major reliability upgrades, including weatherization and inspections, faster backup reserves and ensuring generators have firm fuel supplies.

TxDOT could possibly pre-treat roads

TxDOT told KSAT that crews may pre-treat roads later in the week, however it is still too early in the forecast to share any definite plans.

“TxDOT crews are currently working to prepare equipment and materials in the event we begin pretreatment operations,” the agency said.

To keep up with the latest weather forecast, click here.