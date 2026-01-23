How to protect your plants ahead of hard freeze this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – A hard freeze is headed for San Antonio this weekend, and it could undo hours of yard work — and money — homeowners have recently invested in their landscapes.

Experts at Rainbow Gardens said how you prepare your plants before temperatures drop can make the difference between plants surviving the freeze or being lost.

Cloth coverings work best for protecting plants from freezing temperatures. Frost cloth, sheets, blankets or even cardboard can help trap warmth close to the plant.

Plastic bags and plastic tarps should be avoided. They can trap moisture and cause plants to burn when temperatures drop below freezing.

Experts recommend watering plants before a freeze, which helps insulate roots and protect them from extreme cold.

Freshly planted plants need the most protection

Newly planted flowers, shrubs and vegetables are the most vulnerable during a hard freeze. When in doubt, experts recommend covering them and watering them well ahead of the cold.

“Any fresh plantings — when in doubt — we always encourage go ahead and cover,” said Robin Norton-Carranco, a nursery professional at Rainbow Gardens.

Established natives, shrubs and trees should be completely fine. An established plant is something in the ground that has thrived and has established strong roots over the past two to three years.

Some established plants may still need light protection, like some in-the-ground succulents and cacti.

Prickly pear cactus planted in the ground can benefit from being covered and mulched during a hard freeze.

“Covering and mulching would be good,” Norton-Carranco said.

Established rose bushes typically don’t need to be covered. A deep watering before the freeze is usually enough, with mulch added around the base for extra insulation.

“Yes, deep watering is perfect. You can mulch around the roots if you’d like to give them a little extra protection,” Norton-Carranco said.

Native plants may look brown this time of year, but experts say they’re not dead — and they’re built to survive winter weather. Gardeners are encouraged to leave native plants uncut until the threat of freezing temperatures has passed.

Evergreen shrubs that have been planted for at least two to three years should also survive a freeze with minimal care.

“Evergreen shrubs should be just fine. Again, we’re talking about established plants,” Norton-Carranco said.

The most sensitive plants: citrus and potted plants

Citrus trees are the most sensitive plants during a freeze. Experts say citrus should be brought indoors whenever possible.

Citrus planted in the ground should be covered heavily but may not survive prolonged freezing temperatures.

Sago palms planted in the ground should survive the cold, though they may turn brown temporarily and recover in the spring.

However, any plants in pots — including palms — should be brought indoors.

