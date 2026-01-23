VIA to offer fare-free rides to and from San Antonio-area warming centers

SAN ANTONIO – The VIA Metropolitan Transit Authority will offer fare-free rides to and from San Antonio-area warming centers and resilience hubs ahead of winter weather this weekend.

In a posting on its website and social media, VIA said travelers can ride fare-free Saturday, Jan. 24, through Monday, Jan. 26.

Recommended Videos

Riders boarding vehicles in the VIA fleet are asked to alert the operator that they intend to travel to a warming center, and let a reservation agent know the same if booking a VIAtrans trip.

Only service animals will be allowed to accompany customers. VIAtrans paratransit customers needing same-day service to or from warming centers should call 311 to book a ride, VIA said.

The transit agency said it was continuing to monitor the weather forecast and travel conditions.

“Bus, VIAtrans, and VIA Link services will continue to operate as long as it is safe to do so. There are no planned service disruptions at this time,” the posting said.

Any route detours or schedule adjustments due to severe weather will be announced on VIA’s Service Alerts page.

To view all of the warming centers and resilience hubs across San Antonio and Bexar County, click here.

For the latest up-to-date forecast information, check out KSAT’s Weather Authority.

Read more: