Feeling creative? Show off your artistic skills by designing the KSAT 2022 Fiesta medal!

SAN ANTONIO – Do you want to help design the new KSAT 12 Fiesta 2022 medal?

Fiesta may be months away, but we are always excited about Fiesta at KSAT12!

We need your help to create our 2022 Fiesta medal. If you’re creative and love KSAT12, this contest is perfect for you.

Just submit a photo of your KSAT12 Fiesta medal design for 2022, and KSAT 12 management will be the judge to see if your Fiesta medal design will make the cut.

Requirements for KSAT12′s 2020 Fiesta medal design:

Includes the year “2022″

Room for the KSAT12 logo (KSAT will add this feature)

The person with the best Fiesta medal design will receive (1) KSAT12 medal, (1) Adam Caskey’s Thermometer Thursday medal, (1) SA Live’s medal, (1) Weather Authority medal and (1) Texas Eats medal.

*KSAT management reserves the right to approve or modify the final design. This artwork is only for the KSAT Fiesta medal.

If you would like to submit your design, the form is shown below:

