Insider: Ride in the Western Heritage Parade with KSAT’s Ursula Pari, David Sears

Not seeing the sweepstakes entry form at the bottom of the article? Refresh the page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.

Let’s rodeo San Antonio! As a KSAT Insider, you could get exclusive access to ride in the Insider carriage featured in the Western Heritage Parade on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Five winners (plus their chosen special guest) will join KSAT anchors Ursula Pari and David Sears in the parade route — which runs through the streets of downtown San Antonio. And possibly make an appearance on KSAT 12!

You can visit the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo website for additional event information.

Sweepstakes Entry Form

The entry period runs from Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at 3 p.m. to Friday, Jan. 26,2024, at 12:00 p.m. The winners will be randomly selected on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.

A total of five (5) potential winners will be selected and receive two (2) seats on the KSAT Insider carriage, which will be featured in the Western Heritage Parade and on KSAT’s SA Live segment on Saturday, Feb. 3. Ahead of the event, potential winners will need to complete the applicable forms and confirm availability from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Feb. 3.

Only one entry per person is allowed, and the full official sweepstakes rules can be viewed here.

Not seeing the sweepstakes entry form below? Refresh the page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.