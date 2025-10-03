Here’s your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio

San Antonio – Sweepstakes begin at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 3.

Howl-O-Scream takes over SeaWorld San Antonio this month, and you have a chance to win a four-pack of tickets to the theme park.

One (1) lucky winner will receive a four-pack of tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio.

To enter the sweepstakes, fill out and submit the form below. It begins at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.

You can read the official rules here and learn more about SeaWorld San Antonio here.