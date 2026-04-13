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🎊 ¡Viva! Your guide to Fiesta 2026 in San Antonio
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT

Sponsored

KSAT Medal giveaway with Texas Eats

Fiesta medal fun is heading to Tia’s Taco Hut Leon Valley!

Marty Williams, KSAT Insider Events Director

Texas Eats Medal Giveaway at Tia's Taco Hut Leon Valley 4/15/26 ((Marty Williams, Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.))

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Get ready, San Antonio—KSAT and Tia’s Taco Hut are celebrating Fiesta in style with a special Texas Eats Fiesta medal giveaway at Tia’s Taco Hut Leon Valley on Wednesday, April 15th. We’ll be set up outside at Tia’s Taco Hut at 6820 Huebner Rd., so look for the Tia’s restaurant and follow the crowd of Fiesta fanatics, cascarones, and medal collectors heading that way!

  • 📍 Location: Tia’s Taco Hut Leon Valley
  • 📅 Date: April 15th
  • ⏱️ Line starts: 9:00 a.m.
  • 🎁 Medal giveaway starts: 10:00 a.m.
  • 🎟️ Cost: FREE to the first 200 people in line

Arrive early, grab your place in line, and get ready to shout “¡Viva Fiesta!” as you snag this year’s Texas Eats medal. Once they’re gone, they’re gone - so dust off your flower crowns, throw on your brightest Fiesta gear, and meet David Elder at Tia’s Taco Hut for Fiesta vibes and KSAT fun!

You can read the Official Rules & Regulations here.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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