KSAT Medal giveaway with Texas Eats

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Get ready, San Antonio—KSAT and Tia’s Taco Hut are celebrating Fiesta in style with a special Texas Eats Fiesta medal giveaway at Tia’s Taco Hut Leon Valley on Wednesday, April 15th. We’ll be set up outside at Tia’s Taco Hut at 6820 Huebner Rd., so look for the Tia’s restaurant and follow the crowd of Fiesta fanatics, cascarones, and medal collectors heading that way!

📍 Location: Tia’s Taco Hut Leon Valley

📅 Date: April 15th

⏱️ Line starts: 9:00 a.m.

🎁 Medal giveaway starts: 10:00 a.m.

🎟️ Cost: FREE to the first 200 people in line

Arrive early, grab your place in line, and get ready to shout “¡Viva Fiesta!” as you snag this year’s Texas Eats medal. Once they’re gone, they’re gone - so dust off your flower crowns, throw on your brightest Fiesta gear, and meet David Elder at Tia’s Taco Hut for Fiesta vibes and KSAT fun!

You can read the Official Rules & Regulations here.