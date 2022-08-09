Official Rules: KSAT Insider Prize Wheel Sweepstakes - September

General. By submitting an entry to the KSAT Insider Prize Wheel Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”), brought to you by KSAT 12 (“Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official Sweepstakes rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules or the Sweepstakes itself and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Sponsor, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Sponsor instructions relating to the Sweepstakes’ specific rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes. Participation constitutes the full and unconditional agreement of entrant to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes.

Eligibility. The Sweepstakes is open only to legal U.S. residents who are a minimum of 18 years of age or older at the time of entry and reside in the local viewing area. Eligible entrants must be registered as a KSAT Insider. You can register to become a KSAT Insider for free by visiting: https://www.ksat.com/insider/. The Sweepstakes is void wherever prohibited or restricted by applicable federal or state laws and regulations. Employees of Sponsor and its respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, advertising and promotion agencies, and members of these employees’ immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) and those living in the same household with these employees, are not eligible to enter or win.

How To Enter.

The September Prize Wheel Spin sweepstakes begins at 3 p.m. CST on Aug. 9, 2022. Deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. CST on Aug. 28, 2022 (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

Sponsor’s time clock shall be the official time clock of the Sweepstakes. To enter, during the Sweepstakes Period, Entrant must fill out the Sweepstakes entry form for the KSAT Insider Prize Wheel Sweepstakes provided on the Sponsor’s Sweepstakes page at https://www.ksat.com/contests/2022/05/02/ksat-insider-prize-wheel-enter-for-a-chance-to-spin-and-win-on-sa-live/#// (“Entry Form”). Entrants must be the registered subscriber of any e-mail address and/or telephone account included in Entry Form. Limit one entry per person and per email address and telephone number. Entries received in excess of the aforementioned limit will be void. Entries generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. Entries that are inaccurate, incomplete, illegible or corrupted are void and will not be accepted. All entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned except as disclosed in these Official Rules. By checking the relevant box or selection in the registration form, entrants agree that the Sponsor may contact the entrant via email with information about pre-selected goods or services. If you do not wish to receive these materials do not check the relevant box in the entry form. If at any time you do not wish to receive these materials in the future, please use the unsubscribe procedures contained in the email message.

Sponsor may disqualify any entry that it concludes, in its sole discretion, conveys false, inaccurate or fraudulent information. Any entries determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion, to include content that is lewd, reflects inappropriate bias, sexually explicit, racist, bigoted, prejudicial or harassing or otherwise inconsistent with the spirit and mission of the Sweepstakes, as determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion, will be void, the Entrant shall be disqualified and Sponsor may take further action as the Sponsor deems necessary. The Sponsor may disqualify any entry that violates the eligibility requirements.

Selection of Winners. “One” (1) potential winner will be randomly selected for the September Prize Wheel Spin on or around Aug. 29, 2022. Entries expire after each Sweepstakes Period, and only one (1) entry per person is allowed per Sweepstakes. The potential winner will be invited to appear on SA Live as part of the Program. The potential winner will be notified via the email address and/or phone number provided on the Entry Form on the week of the Program segment (“Notification”). If the entrant does not respond to the notification of their selection within 24 hours of notice, an alternate winner will be selected. The potential winner will appear on a pre-recorded broadcast of SA Live via Zoom on an agreed-upon time before the airing date and join virtually as a host of SA Live spins the prize wheel to determine the winning prize wheel Prize. The Sponsor will send a Zoom link to the potential winner’s email address, provided on the Entry Form once the Sponsor receives a response from its initial Notification. The potential winner is responsible for accessing the Zoom link and logging on to the applicable Zoom session at the time designated by the Sponsor. If the potential winner does not appear on Zoom at the designated time, an alternate winner will be selected. Potential Sweepstakes winner must completely and accurately execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, publicity release and/or prize acceptance form (“Forms”) within twenty-four (24) hours of the winner’s Notification (Sponsor reserves the right to require quicker compliance for time sensitive prizes), or prize(s) may be forfeited and an alternate winner may be selected, time permitting. If a cruise credit voucher prize (provided below) winner chooses to bring a guest(s), those guest(s) will be required to sign release of liability and publicity release forms. Potential winners may be required to provide a valid government photo ID in addition to any Forms. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to accurately complete and/or submit any required Forms within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, refused or declined, the potential winner may forfeit the prize and another potential winner may be selected from among the remaining eligible received, time permitting. A POTENTIAL PRIZE WINNER IS NOT A WINNER UNTIL ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES HAVE BEEN VERIFIED BY THE SPONSOR. Sponsor reserves the right to contact all Sweepstakes entrants using the contact information provided in the Entry Form to confirm any entry. The official entry list will remain the property of Sponsor and will not be distributed to outside parties without the specific approval of the Sweepstakes entrant through the use of the Opt-In check box on the registration form.

Prize (1). The winner will receive one of the following prize wheel prizes:

One $2,500 cruise credit voucher issued by Alamo Travel Group with the approximate retail value (“ARV”) of $2,500 to be applied to the purchase of cruise travel through Alamo Travel Group for winner and a $200 Circle K Gas Card. Total ARV is $2,700. Gift card portion of prize is intended to defray the cost of travel between winner’s home and departure destination.

One $2,000 gift card to Living Spaces with an ARV of $2,000.

One $1,000 gift card to Living Spaces with an ARV of $1,000.

One $500 gift card to Circle K with an ARV of $500.

One $500 gift card to H-E-B with an ARV of $500.

One Adam Caskey thermometer and meet and greet with an ARV of $300.

Gift card prize subject to all applicable terms and conditions. The cruise credit voucher is valid for one year from date of issue. Prize travel is subject to availability, and certain restrictions and blackout dates may apply. All terms and conditions applicable to credit voucher and cruise purchase apply. Cruise is subject to availability and reservations are required. Blackout dates and holiday exclusions may apply. Cruise is subject to route variation, work stoppages, and schedule or route changes. Sponsor will not be responsible for any cruise cancellations, delays or diversions. Prize winner is solely responsible for any costs or expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not specified above as part of prize description, including without limitation, lodging, ground transportation, additional air transportation and accommodations, meals, tips, gratuities, beverages, sightseeing, souvenirs, excursions, baggage fees, incidentals and personal items, including any taxes associated with travel. No costs, fees or expenses are included as part of the prize unless specifically listed herein. Winners are solely responsible for all required travel documents and/or identification (e.g., a valid government-issued photo ID, valid passport where required). Winners are solely responsible for obtaining any travel insurance (and all other forms of insurance) at their option and hereby acknowledge that Sponsor has not and will not obtain or provide travel insurance or any other form of insurance. Unless otherwise stated, all prizes or prize certificates must be picked up at the Sponsor (at the address listed below) during normal business hours. There will be no substitution, transfer or cash equivalent for prizes, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor, which may substitute prizes of comparable value. The odds of winning a chance to spin the Prize Wheel depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. The odds of winning a particular prize during a Prize Wheel spin are 1:6. Limit one prize per person and per household. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes related to the award of the prize are solely the responsibility of the winner. Prizes are not transferable or redeemable for cash and may not be transferred, sold, bartered or auctioned. Resale of any prize component is prohibited. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied. Properly claimed prize will be awarded provided a sufficient number of eligible entries are received, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in the Official Rules. Unclaimed prizes will not be awarded. For tax purposes, the winner may be required to fully complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 to the Sponsor in order to receive the prize. For the cruise credit voucher prize, winner will be responsible for taxes on the full value of prize, regardless of travel options selected. If the approximate retail value of the prize(s) exceeds $600, Sponsor will arrange to issue IRS Form 1099 MISC to the winner reflecting the value of the prize.

Disclaimer and Representations. Winner(s) assumes all liability for any injuries or damages caused or claimed to be caused by his or her participation in the Sweepstakes and/or the acceptance and/or use of any prize, and releases the Sponsor and its respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, and employees, from any such liability. The Sponsor, nor its respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents and employees are responsible for: the failure of any entry to be received by the Sponsor due to computer failures of any kind, traffic congestion on the internet or at any website, telecommunications, network, electronic, telephone or mobile service outages, delays, busy signals, or any equipment malfunctions or other technical difficulties that may prevent the Sponsor from receiving any entry submission; entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed by computer transmissions, lost, late or damaged; any injury or damage to the entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation or accessing or downloading any materials related to the Sweepstakes; or any human errors, any inaccurate transcription of entry information, errors in any promotional or marketing materials or errors in these Official Rules. If applicable, text message and data rates may apply, and the Sponsor is not responsible for any fees incurred by an entrant for any method of entry.

The Sponsor, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sponsor’s website or the operation of the Sweepstakes. Failure to comply with the Official Rules may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. All decisions of the Sponsor’s management with respect to the Sweepstakes are final.

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the Sweepstakes if it is not capable of running as planned, including, without limitation, as a result of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, or for any reason whatsoever. The Sponsor reserves the right to make changes in these Official Rules, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement or posting. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Sponsor, any event related to the Sweepstakes or prize is delayed, rescheduled, postponed, cancelled or has a change of venue, the Sponsor reserves the right, but is not obligated, to cancel or modify the Sweepstakes and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use the winner’s name, home city and state, likeness and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion and publicity without additional compensation. The winner’s name and city of residence will be posted online and mailed to those who request it.

By accessing these Official Rules or entering the Sweepstakes on ksat.com, you are deemed to agree to ksat.com’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Winner Announcement. For the name of the winner(s), send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt within 60 days following the end of the Sweepstakes Period to Sponsor at 1408 N. St. Mary’s, San Antonio, TX 78215. Attn: Sweepstakes Winner List, or request it online at https://www.ksat.com/station/2019/11/06/contact-us-at-ksat12/. Be sure to specify the name of the Sweepstakes for which you are requesting the list of winner(s).

Sponsor/Administrator: KSAT 12, 1408 N. St. Mary’s, San Antonio, TX 78215